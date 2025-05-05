Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 5th May, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 5th May, 2025

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has revealed that President Bola Tinubu is expected to meet with the leadership of Nigeria’s power-generating companies (GenCos) as part of an emergency effort to address the ₦4 trillion debt threatening to cripple the country’s electricity supply chain.

Naija News reports that the move follows a high-level meeting on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, between Adelabu and chairmen of GenCos in Abuja, amid mounting fears of a possible collapse of the national grid due to liquidity constraints in the sector.

Gencos had warned the Federal Government about the continued accumulation of debts now totalling over ₦4 trillion.

In a statement issued on Sunday, May 4, 2025 by the minister’s Special Adviser on Strategic Communications and Media Relations, Bolaji Tunji, Adelabu said the Federal Government had resolved to settle a substantial portion of the debt immediately while the remainder would be cleared through financial instruments such as promissory notes within the next six months.

He said this would be proposed in a planned meeting between Tinubu and GenCos’ leadership.

Adelabu emphasised the Federal Government’s determination to prevent a collapse of the power sector, describing the situation as a national emergency.

The 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has decried some of the recent happenings in Nigeria, submitting that they are beginning to negatively affect the country’s democracy, economy and business environment.

Obi, in a statement on Sunday via his 𝕏 account, said some of the actions of security agencies, not only create fear but also risk being mimicked by criminal elements.

Specifically, the former Anambra State Governor referenced the recent arrest of social media commentator, Martin Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), saying the manner in which it was carried out left many Nigerians unsettled.

Peter Obi further raised questions about the effect of such actions on Nigeria’s democracy as touching on the rule of law and respect for human rights.

On the recent episodes and counteraccusations between Seyi Tinubu and a faction of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Peter Obi called for the independence of the student leadership body.

He expressed hope that Nigeria would be a country where everyone can speak freely and justice prevail without abuse or theatrics.

The Deputy Governor of Taraba State, Aminu Alkali, has returned to Jalingo, the state capital, after being away for nearly four months.

Naija News gathered that Alkali landed at the Danbaba Suntai Airport in Jalingo around 1:40 pm via a chartered flight. His arrival was low-key, with no journalists present at the airport, reportedly due to the lack of prior notice to the press.

It is understood that the Deputy Governor was first taken to Abuja for medical attention before being transferred to Egypt for more advanced treatment. The nature of his illness was not disclosed at the time.

“We were told that the Deputy Governor is back in Jalingo but nobody informed us of his return. We only heard after he returned to the town,” a journalist assigned to the Deputy Governor’s office told Daily Trust.

Alkali currently has no appointed press secretary, making it challenging to get an official statement regarding his return.

Veteran Nollywood actor and politician, Kenneth Okonkwo, has weighed in on the state of affairs in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), submitting that the party is currently at its lowest ebb.

The former Labour Party chieftain submitted that the PDP has been on a downward trend since 2015 when some members of the party formed the New Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP) and collaborated with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to defeat their own party.

Okonkwo held that the failure of the PDP to discipline those who worked against former President Goodluck Jonathan in the 2015 election, is responsible for the current misfortunes of the party.

Speaking via a statement released on his 𝕏 account, the former presidential campaign spokesperson submitted that “Because the indiscipline of 2015 was not punished, the indiscipline of 2023 became a custom in PDP.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied reports that it has announced a date for the resumption of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

INEC also denied announcing a date to commence the process for the transfer and replacement of lost Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs).

Naija News reports that the commission made the clarification in a statement on Sunday, May 4, by the Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, in reaction to a fake report which claimed the commission had announced a date for the resumption of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR), Transfer and Replacement of lost Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs).

The statement denied announcing May 27th 2025, as the resumption date for the activities and urged members of the public to disregard the report.

It added that the official dates for the resumption of the activities ahead of the 2027 elections would be communicated in due course.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has made a massive interception of narcotics across Lagos and Port Harcourt, seizing a staggering three million, five hundred thousand (3,500,000) pills of opioids and one hundred and sixty-three thousand (163,000) bottles of codeine syrup. The street value of the seizures is estimated at over ₦3.42 billion.

In a statement issued by Director of Media & Advocacy at NDLEA Headquarters, Abuja, Femi Babafemi, and shared with Naija News on Sunday, May 4, 2025, the agency detailed several operations across different states that led to the seizure of illicit drugs, explosives, and the arrest of key suspects.

According to the statement: “The bulk of the seizures: two million pills of tafrodol 225mg and 163,000 bottles of codeine syrup, was made on Tuesday 29th April 2025 during a joint examination of a watch-listed container by NDLEA officers, men of Customs Service and other security agencies at the Port Harcourt Ports Complex, Onne, Rivers state.”

In a coordinated operation in Lagos on the same day, operatives recovered 1,500,000 opioid pills from a suspect, Olarenwaju Wahab, in the Alaba-Rago area of Ojo. Further investigation traced the origin of the consignment to a residence at Q104B Road 25, Victoria Garden City, Lekki, belonging to one Obinna Kenneth, who is currently on the run.

In another major bust, NDLEA officers stationed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja Lagos, discovered 42 parcels of “Canadian Loud”—a potent cannabis strain—disguised in tins of chocolate, Milo beverage, and kidney beans.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested social media critic, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, over allegations of cyberstalking.

Confirming the arrest on Sunday, May 4, 2025, a source within the EFCC, who spoke with Vanguard on condition of anonymity, said VDM was arrested following several complaints of using his social media platforms to harass, insult, and intimidate individuals.

Naija News learnt that the source declined to disclose the identities of the complainants or further details regarding the nature of the complaints.

Similarly, the legal counsel to VeryDarkMan, Deji Adeyanju, also confirmed plans to work on his client’s release.

He added that the Commission had yet to disclose the specific offences alleged against his client formally.

Bayern Munich have officially secured the 2024-2025 German Bundesliga title, ending a turbulent season on a high and delivering Harry Kane the first major trophy of his senior career.

Harry Kane, the current captain of the England national team, is often criticized for his lack of silverware despite a glittering personal record, now holds a long-awaited winner’s medal.

Ironically, Kane wasn’t even on the pitch when the title was clinched. Suspended after receiving his fifth yellow card of the season, the 31-year-old watched from the sidelines as Bayern drew with RB Leipzig on Saturday. He stood at the touchline, ready to celebrate, only for a stoppage-time equalizer to delay the celebration.

But fate delivered a twist earlier today, May 4, as Bayer Leverkusen failed to win against Freiburg, securing Bayern’s place at the top of the table with 76 points in 32 games, 8 points above second-placed Bayer Leverkusen with two games left.

In one of the season’s most dramatic Premier League matches, Brentford stunned Manchester United with a thrilling 4-3 victory at Gtech Community Stadium.

The Premier League encounter began with early promise for Manchester United as Mason Mount opened the scoring in the 14th minute. However, Brentford responded with ferocity and capitalised on defensive errors to claw their way back into the game.

Luke Shaw inadvertently turned the tide when he scored an own goal in the 27th minute, levelling the score and giving Brentford the momentum. Just six minutes later, Kevin Schade put the hosts in front with a clinical finish.

Schade returned in the second half to bag his brace in the 70th minute, extending Brentford’s lead to 3-1. The Bees were flying, and Yoane Wissa’s goal four minutes later seemed to seal the deal at 4-1.

But Manchester United mounted a late surge. Alejandro Garnacho pulled one back in the 82nd minute with a sharp strike, and Amad Diallo netted in the fifth minute of stoppage time to make it 4-3, setting up a nervy finish. However, it proved too little, too late for the Red Devils.

Brentford’s high energy, resilience, and clinical execution exposed United’s ongoing defensive frailties, raising further questions about their consistency under pressure.

The victory pushed Brentford to the 9th spot, while the defeat dropped Manchester United to the 15th spot with 39 points in 35 games. Note that United are just two points away from the relegation zone.

Arsenal’s winger, Bukayo Saka, has praised Barcelona’s youngster, Lamine Yamal, describing him as “not normal” given the remarkable feats he has accomplished at just 17 years of age.

Bukayo Saka’s admiration for Yamal stems from the staggering performances the young Spaniard has delivered since breaking into the first team.

Although he won’t celebrate his 18th birthday until the summer, Yamal has already made an impressive 100 appearances for FC Barcelona.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Saka expressed his awe, stating, “He’s top. Honestly, doing what he is doing at his age, what can you say, he’s unreal.

“It’s not normal. No one does it. I don’t think I’ve seen that level for a 17-year-old, so credit to him.”

