Tinubu’s Anti-Insecurity Strategy Delivering Results – Defence Minister

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Muhammed Matawalle, has asserted that Nigeria is making significant strides in the battle against insecurity, citing the elimination of over 8,000 terrorists and bandits in 2024 alone.

Matawalle also revealed that more than 11,600 criminal suspects have been apprehended and over 10,000 weapons confiscated during the same period—evidence, he said, of the success of President Bola Tinubu’s security initiatives.

While addressing journalists in Abuja on Monday, the minister credited the administration’s security victories to strategic collaborations, including the launch of the Multi-Agency Anti-Kidnap Fusion Cell (MAAKFC).

He described the initiative as a pivotal force in improving coordination among security agencies and intensifying the crackdown on kidnappers nationwide.

“These initiatives will pave the way for a brighter future for Nigeria and potentially secure Tinubu’s re-election in 2027,” the minister said.

Matawalle went on to commend President Tinubu’s economic policies, noting the establishment of the Ministry of Livestock Development as a bold step to unlock agricultural opportunities, especially in northern Nigeria.

According to him, this effort is stimulating economic activity and enhancing livelihoods across the region.

He pointed to a recent reduction in grain prices as tangible evidence of progress in the government’s agricultural agenda.

Touching on infrastructure development, the minister referenced ongoing road and transport projects as crucial drivers of economic expansion, particularly in the North.

Matawalle also voiced support for the recently passed legislation on local government autonomy, stressing that the law is vital for strengthening governance at the grassroots level and ensuring better accountability.

Concluding his remarks, the minister expressed optimism about the country’s trajectory, asserting that President Tinubu’s comprehensive reform agenda is laying the groundwork for lasting transformation.

He added that given the administration’s current pace and achievements, a successful re-election bid in 2027 appears increasingly viable.