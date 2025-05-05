“Those Who Say President Tinubu Has No Achievements Are Either Blind, Deaf, Or Dumb – Bwala

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has countered the claim that the President has had no meaningful achievement since assuming power in May 2023.

Speaking on Monday during an interview with TVC, Bwala submitted that those who say President Tinubu has no achievements are either blind, deaf, or dumb.

He said this in response to a poser put to him by the anchor on the claims from some quarters that President Tinubu does not have any achievements to campaign on for 2027.

In response, Bwala said; “Those who say there is no achievement, either they are blind, deaf or dumb, but I will help them today.

“When the President took the oath of office, 27 states of the federation were reported to have gone bankrupt, meaning they could not pay salaries. They virtually could not do anything at all, that was when he became President. Today, there is not a single state in Nigeria that is bankrupt or that is incapable of paying salaries. Rather, you have Governors who have gone beyond that to deliver on good governance and projects.

“Few days ago, we were in Katsina. The Governor of Katsina reaffirmed this same view that I said. He said before now, Governors didn’t have enough to even pay salaries but today, we have to pay salaries and look at projects I’m inviting you to commission.”

Bwala added that even opposition Governors acknowledge that the allocations to their states have increased since Tinubu became President, so much that they can deliver good governance to their people.

He listed that as a major and number one achievement of the President.

Naija News reports the presidential media aide listed other achievements to include an increase in foreign reserves, availability of student loans through the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), road construction and other infrastructural projects, as well as fuel subsidy removal to make more funds available to the government.