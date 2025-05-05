Tension Rises Over Registration Of PDP Defectors In Delta APC

Some former members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, who recently defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) alongside Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa, have faced resistance in registering as new APC members.

The issue has arisen from their refusal to formally resign from their former party, leaving party leaders divided over how to proceed with their membership registration.

Sources who spoke with Vanguard revealed that the registration process for new APC members in the state has been marred by initial confusion and disagreement.

APC ward leaders in parts of Delta State reportedly declined to register the defectors, insisting they must present proof of their resignation from the PDP before they could officially join the APC.

An insider explained that this led to a delay in the registration process, with many defectors unable to join the APC fold due to the refusal by ward leaders to accept them without resignation evidence.

The ongoing hiccups prompted a quick intervention from the APC state leadership, which directed ward and local government leaders to overlook the defectors’ failure to submit resignation letters.

Meanwhile, PDP members who resisted the defection of Governor Oborevwori and Senator Okowa to the APC have vowed to rebuild the party in the state.

Over the weekend, local government chapters and ward members of the PDP, who rejected the leadership change, gathered to strategise on reviving the party’s fortunes.

These PDP loyalists appear determined to remain firm in the face of the defections, and sources suggest that some of them remain wary of integrating the defectors into their ranks.

One source mentioned that the relationship between the former PDP members and the new APC entrants remains tense and unwelcoming.

“This coming together is not smooth yet. The old members are afraid of the new members, while the new members are just watching,” the source revealed.

In response to the standoff, the APC state publicity secretary, Valentine Onojeghuo, has instructed local government and ward chairmen to register the defectors without preconditions.

This includes bypassing the demand for resignation letters from the PDP, signalling the state APC’s willingness to embrace the new members regardless of the procedural inconsistencies.

He said in a statement, “All party functionaries at the grassroots, local government chairmen and ward chairmen, are hereby instructed to eliminate any bureaucratic hurdles, red tape or procedural bottlenecks that may hinder the seamless registration and integration of these new members.”

Speaking to Vanguard, chairman of the APC in Ughelli North local government area, Obakpororo Onoabedje, said, “Currently, we have issued cards to ward chairmen to go and register PDP members willing to register.

“From skeletal reports, they are not forthcoming; they are foot-dragging. From what we are seeing and experiencing, the exercise is very clumsy.”

But a source said, “They only just left PDP, but registration is low-key for now. There is no stipulated time they should come and register. The registration, like Permanent Voter Card, run from morning till evening.

“They will move when the time comes; most people want to be sure. It is a gradual process. The process is slow because the people are sitting back to watch what is going to come next.

“Many don’t know what will happen, so they are sceptical. There are uncertainties, so some are reluctant.”

The chairman of the PDP, South-South, Emma Ogidi, said he was encouraged by the rejection of the defection by many PDP members coming to express willingness to remain in the PDP.

He said he had given the party’s supporters guidelines on forming the caretaker committee, adding, “I have told them to open the doors till one month before we close it.

“Like I told you much earlier, in one month, the caretaker committee of the PDP in the state will be ready.”

Recall that Governor Oborevwori and former Governor Okowa defected to the ruling party with the entire structure of the PDP last week, with the governor describing the development not just as defection but a movement.

The governor had said at the official declaration in Asaba, the state capital, last week, “What you have seen here today is a movement, it’ is not a defection; it’s a movement. We have done consultations with our National Assembly members, with leadership, with stakeholders at the state level, at the senatorial level, at the local government level, at the ward level and we all decided that we must all join.

“This is Delta State; we cannot carry last. When we stand for something, we remain committed to it; we have been in opposition for almost 10 years.

“Do we need that? Mr. President has supported us; he has shown us love. We cannot face him in 2027 to work against him. That love that he has shown to us in Delta State, we need to reciprocate it.

“We cannot do it in our own party. We have to be inside to do it, and to do it well. When you consult widely you see everybody will come with you and you can see that the love is organic: you can see my relationship with governors; you see all the governors here.

“You see the large number of governors: yesterday nine came and slept over. Today, see all of them here. I want to bless all of you; I want to thank all of you.

“This is a movement, this is not a defection; we have agreed we will move together and when we move together, what is at the national we will be able to grab it.

“Our members in the National Assembly are the next; they have agreed they will all defect on the floor of the house, and we have justification to move.

“All of us want to be in the Renewed Hope Agenda, which is in line with my M.O.R.E Agenda. For us in Delta State, it’s a statement and I believe other governors will join because it’s a movement and when you have a movement, you don’t fail.”

No Lawsuit Filed Against PDP Delta Defectors Yet

Although the PDP threatened to go to court to challenge the defection of its members in Delta State, Vanguard learned yesterday that it had not yet done so.

A member of the party’s National Working Committee, NWC, who was present at the meeting last Tuesday when the decision was taken, told Vanguard in Abuja that the party’s National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade, was making preparations to pursue the case in court.

“We’re focused on reclaiming our mandate. We intend to seek court declarations for the seats of the defectors to be declared vacant, in line with constitutional provisions,” the NWC member stated.

He clarified that, for the time being, the party’s legal efforts would be focused solely on Delta State, with no immediate plans to take similar action in other states.

Although the decision to proceed with legal action was reached on Tuesday, the public holiday on Thursday and the lack of a follow-up meeting by Friday may have delayed the formal filing of court papers.

“The decision was taken only on Tuesday. Thursday was a public holiday and we didn’t reconvene on Friday. We expect further briefings at the next meeting,” the source said.