Super Eagles Coach, Eric Chelle Flies To Egypt For Nigeria’s Flying Eagles

Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle has flown to Cairo, Egypt, to offer his support to the Flying Eagles during the ongoing 2025 Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations.

According to Flying Eagles media officer Shariff Abdallah, Eric Chelle will be at the team’s Radisson Blu Hotel base today, May 5.

In addition to supporting the team, Chelle will assess the players before finalizing his roster for the upcoming Unity Cup invitational tournament in London.

The Flying Eagles have made a solid start in the ongoing under-20 AFCON, with one victory and one draw in their initial two matches.

They are gearing up for their final group game against the Rising Stars of Kenya at the June 30 Stadium in Cairo on Wednesday. A draw in this match would guarantee the seven-time champions a spot in the quarter-finals.

Morocco’s coach, Mohamed Ouahbi, addressed the media following his team’s goalless draw against the Flying Eagles.

Although Morocco had several opportunities, including notable chances for Zahouani and Arguigue, they were unable to convert from close range.

The Flying Eagles also generated their share of chances, with Israel Ayuma attempting a long-range shot and Emmanuel Chukwu nearly scoring with a header, but neither troubled the Moroccan goalkeeper.

After the second matchday in Group B, Morocco held the top position in the group, tied on four points with Nigeria but ahead based on goal difference.

In his remarks, Ouahbi acknowledged the challenge posed by Nigeria in their match, contrary to pre-match expectations of an easy win. He expressed his admiration for the Flying Eagles’ physicality and athleticism.

“Some people thought we’d beat Nigeria three or four-nil,” Ouahbi noted. “But we anticipated it would be a tough match. They’re physically strong and very athletic. Our boys gave their all.”

As both teams look ahead, Nigeria will face Kenya on Wednesday, while Morocco will compete against Tunisia in another Group B matchup.