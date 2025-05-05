‘Stop Gaslighting Nigerians’ – Atiku’s Aide Hits Presidency For Dismissing Adesina’s Claim On GDP Growth

Special Assistant to former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, on Public Communication, Paul Ibe, has faulted the presidency for dismissing the recent remarks by outgoing President of African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, that Nigerians today were worse off than they were at Independence in 1960.

Naija News reports that Adesina had claimed that Nigeria’s GDP per capita had dropped from $1,847 in 1960 to $824 in 2024, implying a deterioration in living standards.

In response, Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, in a post via 𝕏 dismissed the figures as incorrect, emphasising that available historical data tell a markedly different story.

Quoting official statistics, Onanuga outlined Nigeria’s economic growth over the decades, acknowledging a rise in GDP to $12.55 billion in 1970, $27.7 billion in 1975, $64.2 billion in 1980, and $164 billion in 1981.

He noted that Nigeria’s economic trajectory rose significantly in the 1970s following the oil boom.

Reacting, Paul Ibe countered Onanuga, stating that Adesina was right, reiterating that Nigeria is worse off today due to the 133 million impoverished citizens.

Ibe urged the presidency to stop gaslighting Nigerians because Adesina’s remark is the real data, and the masses feel the pain.

He said, “Dr. @akin_adesina was right. Nigeria is worse off today than in 1960—just ask the 133 million Nigerians living in poverty.

“Throwing out nominal GDP from 1960 without adjusting for inflation is either ignorance or spin. Real analysts use PPP-adjusted figures—and by that measure, Nigeria has declined.

“Life expectancy? Just 52 years. Unemployment? Sky-high. The naira? Collapsed. Mobile phones don’t fix hunger or power cuts. Cherry-picking GDP and telecom stats while ignoring rising inequality, poverty, and institutional collapse is not just dishonest—it’s cruel.

“Stop gaslighting Nigerians. The people feel the pain Adesina spoke of. That’s the real data….must you attack everyone?”