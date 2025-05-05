South East Must Connect To Center By Joining APC – Gov Uzodimma

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, has urged South East politicians to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that Governor Uzodimma said the South East can only enjoy full benefits from the federal government by joining the ruling party.

He stated this at the APC South East Leaders’ Consultative Meeting in Enugu on Saturday. He called for unity among the party leaders and collective work to win all parts of the region.

At the meeting were Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru; Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chief Benjamin Kalu; former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim; Senator Orji Uzor Kalu; the Minister for Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji, among others.

“You must have seen how sitting governors in the other geo-political zones are now joining the APC. It is by joining the APC which is in-charge of the government at the center in Nigeria and other sub-national governments that the Southeast will be very close to the corridors of power,” he said.

The Chairman of APC Governors Forum said the party and its South East stakeholders were committed to advancing the interest of the region.

“It was a fruitful engagement, focused on deepening cohesion, reinforcing party structures, and aligning our grassroots mobilization with our broader political vision.

“As we continue to champion the progressive ideals of our party, we do so with intentionality, ensuring that the South East remains firmly connected to the central Government. This connection is not merely political; it is strategic for the socio-economic development of our region.

“Already, our modest efforts have yielded visible outcomes, with our region occupying key positions in national leadership. We are optimistic that even greater opportunities lie ahead. Our ultimate goal remains the advancement of the South East,” he added.