Shock As Seun Kuti Escapes Stray Bullet In American Hotel Room

Nigerian Grammy-nominated singer, Seun Kuti, has recounted his experience after narrowly escaping a stray bullet in the United States.

Naija News reports that Kuti captured the frightening moment in a video shared on his Instagram page on Sunday evening, May 5, 2025.

The singer explained that the bullet unexpectedly pierced through the window of his hotel room.

He said, “I read somewhere that these are the civilized people.

“Tell me you are in America without telling me you are in America. I am in my hotel room just chilling and boom this happened”.

Meanwhile, Seun Kuti has berated Nigerian celebrities and feminists for failing to support the Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

He lamented that women have failed to support Akpoti-Uduaghan as they did for Annie Idibia against 2Face in their divorce saga.

Speaking via Instagram, he lamented that people have been speaking about Burna Boy and Sophia Egbueje Lamborghini Scandal, but have failed to look into the sexual harassment allegation.

He said, “About the sexual harassment case in the senate, I stand with the Senator [Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan] 100 per cent.

“Because she isn’t even the first one to make such allegation [against the Senate President]. It’s appalling that all these so-called women activists are all quiet.”