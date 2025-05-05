Sexual Harassment: Thanks For Standing With Me – Natasha Tells Ezekwesili

The suspended Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has commended Oby Ezekwesili for standing with her in the demand for justice on alleged sexual harassment case.

Naija News reported that Senator Natasha accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sexually harassing her.

A claim that has been refuted by Akpabio and Senator Onyekachi Nwaebonyi, who claimed he was at the Senate President’s house along with Natasha, on the day of the alleged act.

The former Minister of Education, Ezekwesili, has been consistent in demanding for fair investigation for Natasha. She also condemned the suspension of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator by the Senate.

Ezekwesili was alleged to have collected money from Natasha, a claim she refuted.

In her appreciation message on Sunday, Natasha wrote: “A woman of unwavering integrity—one who, in such a short time, has become both a mother figure and a mentor to me.

“Your powerful words of steadfast support reflect the depth of your commitment and the sacrifices you are willing to make in pursuit of justice.

“In moments when many retreat in fear, your courage stands as a powerful reminder that integrity endures in the hearts of true patriots. Your support towards the a just cause is invaluable and no level of blackmail can diminish your gloablly recognized reputation.

“I am deeply grateful to walk this path with voices like yours beside me.

“Together, we are stronger. We will not be silenced. And we will not back down until justice prevails and safe spaces are secured for women everywhere.

“Thank you for choosing to risk comfort, for standing with me, with women, and with all Nigerians.

“With heartfelt appreciation—may your courage continue to inspire generations to come.”