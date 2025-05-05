Senate To Consider Tax Reforms, Rivers Crisis Reconciliation Upon Resumption

The Senate has announced plans to work closely with the Executive to address rising socio-political tensions, particularly the ongoing crisis in Rivers State.

In a statement issued on Monday ahead of the resumption of plenary at the National Assembly, Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, revealed that the Senate’s goal is to reconcile key stakeholders and resolve underlying issues in the broader interest of national stability and reconciliation across the country.

As the Senate resumes its sessions, the first item on the agenda will be the further consideration of the Tax Reform Bills, 2024.

Naija News reports that Senator Bamidele emphasised the urgency of passing the bill, highlighting its significance in reforming the country’s tax system.

He noted that the bill would enhance the nation’s revenue generation capacity, enabling governments at all levels to fund essential projects and fulfil the promises of democracy.

“Its passage has become imperative to reform the country’s tax regime and shore up the federation’s revenue. This will also help governments at all levels to implement projects and deliver the dividends of democracy,” Bamidele stated.

The Senate also expressed concern over the resurgence of insecurity in states such as Benue, Borno, Katsina, and Plateau. Senator Bamidele stressed that the legislature would collaborate more intensively with security agencies to develop new strategies aimed at combating terrorism and restoring peace to affected regions.

During the recess, the Presidency made several appointments, including officials for the South-South Development Commission.

Senator Bamidele confirmed that the Senate would begin screening these nominees in the coming days, ensuring that the appointments align with national interests and the effective governance of the regions.

Senator Bamidele concluded by highlighting the Senate’s commitment to fast-tracking several pending bills that address strategic sectors of the economy.

He emphasized that the Senate would encourage public participation through committee hearings to ensure that the bills benefit from broad-based input.