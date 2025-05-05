‘Security Forces Are Slaves To Elite’ – Nigerians Attack Policeman For Lacing Ganduje’s Shoe

Nigerians on social media have slammed a police officer for lacing the shoe of the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

This comes weeks after some police officers were seen in a viral video receiving cash from a Chinese national.

Naija News reports that in the video making the rounds online, Ganduje was seen standing, while the yet-to-be-identified police officer bent his knees to knot the former Kano governor’s shoelaces.

The video sparked mixed reactions, with many Nigerians wondering why a police officer in uniform would be caught in such an act.

og_cemoni wrote: “Can he do the same for an ordinary citizen who is of the same age with Ganduje and he should respect his uniform not the age. There is a whole lot wrong with it for a policeman in uniform to be doing that. Does Ganduje not have personal aides?.”

@Monieca wrote: “And tomorrow expect the police man to arrest him”

@kelvin_kertz wrote: “In Nigeria, Police officers are custodians of the law for the poor masses and Errand boys for politicians.”

@Anthony Abraham wrote: “Be like npf go begin add ability to double as house epp, nanny, shukusheka to their CVs at this point.”

@laystan wrote: “This is Nigeria where the security forces are slaves to the elite.”

@ayenielijahofficial wrote: “Policemen doing busybodies because he wants to remain with APC National chairman. You may not know the role Ganduje played in the man’s life. He get some people wey go help you, elevate you …you can kpai for them if need be. Whoever recorded this video has just lost his/her job and closeness to Powerful People.”