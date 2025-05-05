President Tinubu Holds FEC Meeting

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday, presided over a meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Naija News reports that just before the FEC meeting commenced, President Tinubu swore in the Chairman and members of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) and two Permanent Secretaries-designate.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the State House Council Chambers and had in attendance Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) George Akume, and other top government officials.

Tinubu administered the oath of office to Dr. Saviour Enyiekere as the Chairman of the NASC. Enyiekere, an environmental specialist and former deputy chief of staff to the Senate President, will serve a renewable five-year term.

Twelve other members representing the six geopolitical zones were also sworn in.

They include Suleiman Hunkuyi and Yusuf Tabuka (Northwest), Aminu Malle and Lawan Mahmud (Northeast), Mark Tersoo and Salihu Balogun (Northcentral), Taiwo Olukemi Oluga and Afeez Ipeza-Balogun (Southwest), Dr. Nnanna Kalu and Festus Odii (Southeast), and Patrick Giwa and Mary Ekpenyong (South-South).

The President also swore into the Federal Civil Service in two permanent secretaries — Dr. Mukthar Malam Madori and Rafiu Adelana.