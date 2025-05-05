President Tinubu Approves Deployment Of New Permanent Secretaries

President Bola Tinubu has approved the deployment of two newly appointed Federal Permanent Secretaries to key ministries in a move aimed at enhancing governance and promoting effective service delivery across the country.

Naija News reports that the announcement was made in a statement issued by Mr. Eno Olotu, Director of Public Relations at the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), on Monday in Abuja.

According to Olotu, the permanent secretaries were selected through a competitive process and are expected to bring their wealth of experience, professionalism, and innovative ideas to their respective roles.

The appointees include Rafiu Adeladan, who has been assigned to the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, and Mukhtar Mohammed, who will oversee the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy.

In the statement, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Didi Walson-Jack, congratulated the newly appointed permanent secretaries. She urged them to exhibit professionalism, accountability, and strong leadership in their new roles.

Walson-Jack also reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to enhancing institutional capacity and ensuring the efficient implementation of policies across ministries.

She stressed the importance of these appointments in strengthening the nation’s governance framework and improving service delivery to citizens.