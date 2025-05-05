Police Nab Suspects Behind Bayelsa Oil Facility Attack

The Bayelsa State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has apprehended individuals linked to the recent assault on the Tebedaba-Brass trunkline in the Lascogbene community, located within the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.

The State Commissioner of Police, Francis Idu, informed reporters on Monday that Gideon Atama and a boat operator named Daniel Williams were taken into custody regarding the incident involving the 18-inch trunkline managed by Oando, which is responsible for supplying crude oil to the Brass terminal.

It is worth noting that earlier in April, assailants had detonated explosives at this significant oil facility in the state.

During a visit to the site, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, pledged that those responsible would face justice.

In his comment today, the Police Commissioner revealed that Gideon Atama, identified as a member of a notorious gang, was found in possession of a mobile phone while wearing an army camouflage uniform resembling that of a soldier.

He said: “Upon a close check on the phone, pictures of assorted riffles and voice notes of their previous operations were unraveled. They also went further to mention sponsors in the vandalization of installations and facilities in the region.”

The police operatives assigned to the Labrado Security House boat in Igbikiba, located within the Southern Ijaw Local Government area of Bayelsa State, apprehended a 20-year-old boat captain named Daniel Williams, who is implicated in alleged pipeline vandalism.

Furthermore, the police reported that Daniel Williams is suspected of being involved in the recent assault on the Tebedaba-Brass trunkline at the Lascogbene community in the Southern Ijaw Local Government council.

Additionally, it was stated that the police have arrested the individuals responsible for the murder of 50-year-old Hon. Odeinyefa Ogbolosingha, who was related to the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, along with two others, including the Paramount Ruler of the Kalaba Community and the Chairman of the Community Development Committee (CDC), HRH Kolibo Francis Amabelimo, and Samuel Oburo, all of whom were killed in 2022 in the Kalaba community of the Yenagoa Local Government area.

The police confirmed that the deceased were allegedly killed by three individuals, namely Gideon Atama, aged 32, Bethlehem Nwanlia, aged 49, and Clever Ovo, aged 33.