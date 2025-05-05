Plateau Killings: Police Arrest More Suspects, Recover Weapons

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), has announced the arrest of more suspects in connection with the recent attacks and killings in Plateau State.

A statement on Monday by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed that three more suspects were arrested and weapons were also recovered.

Adejobi explained that the arrests and recoveries were achieved after operations carried out by Police operatives based on credible intelligence in connection with the Plateau killings, which resulted in the loss of many lives.

“The Nigeria Police Force has arrested 3 more suspects in connection with the recent killings in Plateau State. Police Operatives attached to IRT have embarked on a series of successful operations targeting criminal conspiracy, gunrunning, and unlawful possession of firearms strongly linked to earlier incidents in the State.

“In a focused operation on May 3, 2025, at about 4:30 PM, a team of IRT operatives acting on credible intelligence apprehended one Abubakar Jibrin from Kalone Community, Shendam LGA, Plateau State. Jibrin was found to be in unlawful possession of prohibited firearms. Following his arrest, Jibrin’s confession led to the discovery of one SMG rifle with an empty magazine at his residence.

“Adding to these accomplishments, on May 4, 2025, in Barkin Ladi, Plateau State, Police operatives recovered two fabricated revolver rifles. The firearms were linked to cartridges originating from a suspect identified as Ismail Danjuma, who is now in custody and assisting with the ongoing investigation on the killings on the Plateau.

These recent operations demonstrate the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to diligently ensuring every person complicit in these condemnable killings is brought to justice and made to face the full wrath of the law,” the statement noted.

Naija News reports the spokesperson added that the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, urges members of the public to maintain calmness, continue providing crucial information and unalloyed support that can aid efforts of the NPF in restoring peace in these disturbed areas and other parts of the country.