Plateau Former Deputy Governor, Sonni Tyoden Dies After Brief Illness

The immediate past deputy governor of Plateau State, Sonni Tyoden, is dead.

Naija News learnt that Tyoden died at the age of 74 after a brief illness on Sunday.

Former governor of the state, Simon Lalong, confirmed the sad development to journalists on Sunday in Jos, the state capital.

Lalong, during a condolence visit at the deceased’s residence, described his former deputy as a trusted political ally who, according to him, was a confidante, teacher, and mentor.

He noted that Tyoden brought stability to the immediate past administration.

He said, “He brought significant stability, wisdom, and experience to our government.

“He worked tirelessly to ensure that we had a successful eight-year tenure.”

Sonni Tyoden was a professor of political science and a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos.

Meanwhile, at least 37 cattle were reportedly killed in the Tashek community of the Riyom local government area in Plateau State.

Representing the state chapter of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Ibrahim Yusuf Babayo, reported that the incident took place around 1:00 PM.

Naija News reports that the latest attack follows closely on the heels of a similar event in the Tanjol community, also within Riyom LGA, where gunmen targeted herders, resulting in injuries to two herders and the death of five cattle.

The chairman condemned the attack as unprovoked, asserting that it was a calculated act by the assailants to fulfil a concealed agenda.

Babayo recounted that the gunmen invaded the area and began firing at the grazing cattle, which led to the death of 37 cattle and injuries to a herder