Peter Obi’s Aides In Talks With Us About Joining APC – Presidency

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has claimed that some of the appointees of the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, are planning to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bwala specifically claimed that one of Obi’s handlers is already in APC, while “the second handler is in talks” with party leaders.

Speaking during an interview with TVC on Monday, the presidential aide further revealed that one of Obi’s media aides has expressed interest in joining the party.

He said, “Governors are on their own coming into our party. What about the key managers of specific presidential candidates of the last election?

“Take, for example, Peter Obi, one of his handlers, is with us. The second handler is in talks with us. One of his media spokesmen is in talks with us.

“Why are they joining us? Nobody is giving anybody kobo, but because they realise, we are not perfect as a government, but our hearts are right, our head is correct, and we are creating a national consensus.”

Meanwhile, Bwala, has urged former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to bury any ambition of ever ruling Nigeria.

According to Bwala, it does not seem God has destined Atiku to ever become the President of Nigeria.

Speaking on Monday during an interview with TVC, the presidential media aide urged the former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate to instead submit any contributions he has on making Nigeria better to Tinubu for implementation, so it can be on record that he did something good for the country.

Bwala warned that if Atiku insists on contesting the 2027 presidential election, it may not be good for his political career because the former Vice President has already lost many of his supporters.

“As for my former principal, if I have the opportunity to meet him face to face, what I would tell him is just this: Your Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, you have to believe in destiny. God gives power to whomever He chooses, and it seems, from the facts on the ground, it may not have been God’s will for you to govern Nigeria.

“There are many other ways you can contribute and since you have been a friend to President Bola Tinubu for many years, come together and bring your contributions towards the Nigeria that both of you wanted to create for the Nigerian people so that your legacy will be that in your political dieing days, you were able to achieve some of your dreams, albeit through your friend.

“But if he insists that he wants to run and wants to become the President as we are already seeing it playing out, his political ending may not be as palatable as he is thinking because right now, from his political family, he has lost substantial people, probably sixty to seventy percent,” Bwala submitted.

Naija News reports that the presidential media aide also submitted that Atiku may no longer be the ideal candidate for the presidency, as some Nigerians are looking for a youthful candidate.

“And now a younger generation under him felt that it is their turn and their right to also run. And for some time now with all the talks, they have not backed down or backed away from their ambition and they don’t look like they are going to back away anytime soon,” Bwala added.