Ooni Of Ife Advocates For National Unity As He Meets Jonathan, Diri In Bayelsa State

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, on Sunday, pointed out the importance of national unity as a cornerstone for Nigeria’s sustainable development.

Naija News reports that the monarch made this assertion during his three-day visit to Bayelsa State, where he met with former President Goodluck Jonathan, Governor Douye Diri, and the Bayelsa State Traditional Council.

During his visit, the monarch emphasised that fostering peace and unity among Nigeria’s diverse cultures is essential for national progress.

According to a statement issued by the Director of Media and Publicity at the Ooni’s Palace, Moses Olafare, Oba Ogunwusi was accompanied by his wife, Olori Elizabeth Ogunwusi, as well as other traditional rulers, including the Alaagba of Aagba, Oba Rufus Ogunwole, and the Onigbaye of Igbaye, Oba Joseph Okunlola-Oni.

“We have no other country except Nigeria. “What Nigeria needs to progress is peace, and there can be no peace without unity of purpose. This is where the government needs our support,” the Ooni stated.

He continued, “As traditional rulers, we must lead our people rightly for the country to enjoy peace, so that the government’s Renewed Hope Agenda can positively impact lives across all communities. To achieve this, we must promote cross-cultural communication and engagements like this.”

During his visit, the Chairman of the Bayelsa State Council of Traditional Rulers, King Bubaraye Dakolo, and Ibenanaowei of the Ekpetiama Kingdom, described the Ooni’s visit as historic.

He noted that Bayelsa is the first among the 17 southern states to host the Ooni since his appointment as the Permanent Chairman of the Southern Nigeria Traditional Rulers Council in 2024.

King Dakolo commended the Ooni for his tireless efforts in unifying traditional institutions, particularly in the southern region of Nigeria, and praised his efforts to promote peace and cultural integration.

Both former President Jonathan and Governor Douye Diri acknowledged the vital roles played by traditional rulers in promoting peace, stability, and preserving Nigeria’s cultural heritage.

Governor Diri also extended an official invitation to the Ooni to attend the 29th anniversary celebration of Bayelsa State later this year.

“You have so far comported yourself with royal dignity and majestic simplicity. Your humility is second to none, and I am pleased with the high regard our traditional rulers here have for you,” Diri said.