One Killed As Armed Robbers Attack Kano Community

A tragic incident occurred in the Danbare community of Kano State on Monday morning, where a man named Shuaibu Muhammad lost his life at the hands of armed robbers who targeted a residential apartment.

Naija News understands that the unfortunate event took place around the time of the Muslim ‘Subh’ (dawn) prayer.

Reports revealed that Shuaibu Muhammad shared his home and work with his friend, Haruna Nuhu Hussain, who survived the ordeal and described the terrifying experience.

Hussain recounted to Daily Trust that nine individuals were present in the house that night. He mentioned that four had already departed for the mosque, while five remained inside, preparing for prayer.

He was asleep when the intruders entered. According to Hussain, the robbers first encountered one of the residents near the well in the compound and requested a prayer mat.

Hussain further noted that as the man turned to retrieve it, the assailants followed him into the house and initiated their attack.

“I woke up to see one of them raising a cutlass to strike me. One of the guys quickly told them I wasn’t the one with the mat. By the time I got out, my friend Shuaibu had already been stabbed and lying dead,” Hussain said.

Hussain, who confirmed that he recently moved into the area reported that this was his initial encounter with such an incident.

He also mentioned that before the attack, the robbers had attacked another local resident, resulting in serious injuries.

In an unexpected turn of events, the residents succeeded in subduing one of the attackers, whom they suspected to be the leader of the group.

The individual was subsequently delivered to the Dorayi Divisional Police Station, Naija News learnt.

“More than 10 people in the area identified him immediately. They said he’s been involved in numerous robbery incidents and had been arrested several times but always found his way back onto the streets,” Hussain added.

Eyewitnesses also confirmed to journalists that the suspect was recently seen threatening shop owners with a cutlass and demanding money, a pattern they say is all too familiar.

However, the Police Command has not issued any official statement regarding the events as of the time of filing this report.