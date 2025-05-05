Northern Governor Opens Up On Plot To Dump PDP For APC

Amid ongoing defections from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has dismissed suggestions that he is planning to dump the PDP.

Naija News reports that the denial was disclosed by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor, Humwashi Wonosikou.

Speaking during a media parley in Yola over the weekend, Wonosikou said Governor Fintiri remains a committed and “bona fide member” of the PDP and is focused on leading the party’s National Convention Committee.

“His Excellency Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri remains a bona fide member of the PDP. He is not leaving,” the CPS stated.

The clarification comes amid mounting speculations that more PDP governors may defect to the ruling APC, following the recent high-profile defection of Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, and his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa.

The duo’s defection, alongside the entire PDP structure in Delta State, has stirred debate over the opposition party’s future ahead of the 2027 general elections.

APC National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, who received the defectors last week, had boasted that more PDP governors would soon join the ruling party.

However, Wonosikou insisted that Fintiri has no such plans.