“No One Is Above The Law”: SERAP, HEDA, 54 CSOs Demand Akpabio’s Resignation After Court Upholds Electoral Fraud Conviction

A coalition of 56 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), including the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA), has jointly called for the resignation of Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Naija News reports that this demand comes in the wake of the Court of Appeal’s decision to uphold the conviction of Professor Peter Ogban, over allegations of manipulating election results in Akpabio’s favour.

The appellate court sitting in Calabar on Wednesday reaffirmed Ogban’s three-year jail sentence, initially imposed after he was found guilty of altering the outcome of the 2019 Akwa Ibom North-West senatorial poll to benefit Akpabio, who at the time contested under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Reacting to the ruling, the CSOs issued a strongly worded joint statement on Monday, saying, “This ruling raises serious concerns about the legitimacy of Senator Akpabio’s mandate.”

They continued: “It is deeply troubling that the election which brought him to the Senate has now been judicially confirmed to have been manipulated. In any democratic society, such a development demands immediate accountability and responsible leadership.”

Although Senator Akpabio has consistently denied any personal wrongdoing, the coalition argued that the conviction of the electoral official responsible for declaring his victory raises serious questions about the authenticity of his tenure.

The CSOs urged the Senate President to resign to safeguard public trust and to demonstrate a commitment to democratic values.

“This is not just about one individual. It is about restoring public trust in our electoral process. Allowing the Senate President to remain in office under such serious ethical questions undermines democratic values and sends a dangerous signal ahead of the 2027 general elections,” the statement read.

They emphasised that the judiciary has taken a bold step by delivering justice, and it is now incumbent upon political actors to act accordingly.

Additionally, the coalition questioned Akpabio’s qualification to have contested the 2023 elections or to preside over the Senate, considering the antecedents of the 2019 contest.

“Having been a confirmed beneficiary of electoral fraud in the 2019 election to the 9th Senate, which he did not even complete due to his later appointment as Minister of Niger Delta, did Senator Akpabio have the legal or moral standing to contest for a seat in the 10th National Assembly, let alone serve as its President?” they asked.

The groups commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), particularly former Akwa Ibom REC, Mike Igini, for leading efforts that resulted in the prosecution and conviction of Ogban.

They also called on key democratic institutions — including INEC, the judiciary, and the National Assembly — to use this judgment as a turning point to reinforce safeguards against electoral fraud.

In a final plea, the coalition urged the APC to uphold its democratic principles by launching a rerun or a revalidation process for the Akwa Ibom North-West senatorial seat.

“The judiciary has done its part. It is now up to the political leadership to rise to the occasion and show Nigerians and the world that no one is above the law, not even the Senate President,” the CSOs concluded.