NNPP: ‘We Will Follow You To Any Party’ – Gov Yusuf Tells Kwankwaso

The Governor Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has pledged to the National Leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, that his supporters will adhere to his political direction.

Naija News reports that Yusuf affirmed to Kwankwaso that his supporters will follow him in all political endeavours.

The Governor reiterated his loyalty to Kwankwaso during a meeting with 484 local government councillors from the 44 LGAs at the Kano Government House on Sunday.

In a statement released by his spokesman, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the governor remarked: “You serve as the eyes and ears of the government at the grassroots level. Return to your wards, listen to the concerns of the people, and convey their most pressing needs.

“Upon doing so, we will take action.’ The governor further urged the councillors to function as a bridge between the government and the grassroots by identifying urgent community needs for prompt intervention.

“He noted that the state has allocated nearly ₦5 billion for ward-level projects aimed at addressing issues such as classrooms, drainage, and other critical community infrastructure challenges.

“Yusuf also emphasised the necessity of sincerity, transparency, and commitment to ensure that funds are utilised for projects that have a direct impact on the populace.

