NDDC Debunks Scholarship Offer, Warn Nigerians Of Scammers

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has issued a caution to the general public about the fraudulent activities of individuals offering fake postgraduate scholarships to unsuspecting individuals.

In a statement signed and made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt, Rivers State’s capital, on Sunday, May 4, the Director of Corporate Affairs at the NDDC, Seledi Thompson-Wakama, revealed that these scammers have been requesting funds from the public under the guise of obtaining scholarship placements.

Thompson-Wakama disclosed that fraudulent emails, allegedly originating from [email protected] and masquerading as communications from the NDDC’s ‘Board Registry,’ are inviting recipients to a non-existent document verification and authentication process.

Naija News reports that Thompson-Wakama stated that this supposed exercise is set to occur from May 19 to May 21 at Bishop Oluwole Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

“The attention of the NDDC has been drawn to fraudulent emails and messages sent to applicants of the commission’s Postgraduate Foreign Scholarship Programme,” she said.

“Members of the public are hereby advised that the NDDC has no affiliation with this fraudulent selection process.”

She clarified that all official communication concerning the commission’s scholarship programme is conducted exclusively through the official NDDC portal: www.scholarship.nddc.gov.ng.

“Applicants are strongly advised to disregard any unsolicited messages requesting money, invitation, sensitive information, or offering scholarship placements outside of the official NDDC procedures,” she added.

Thompson-Wakama advised individuals who encounter fraudulent emails to promptly report them to the relevant law enforcement agencies for immediate investigation and response.

She also urged Nigerians interested in the NDDC’s programs to use only the official communication channels of the NDDC.

“We also advise former beneficiaries of the commission’s programmes and prospective applicants to verify all information through the NDDC’s official website: www.nddc.gov.ng,” she concluded.