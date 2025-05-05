Naira Abuse: Content Creator Arrested By EFCC After Daring Agency On Social Media

Operatives of the Kaduna Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have apprehended a content creator, Muhammed Kabir Sa’ad, for naira abuse.

The content creator had shared a video on his TikTok and Instagram accounts (@youngcee0066), in which he was seen throwing Naira notes on the ground, stepping on them, and daring EFCC officials in Hausa to arrest him if they could.

However anti-graft agency in a statement by its spokesman disclosed that Sa’ad has been arrested.

According to the statement, he was tracked and arrested in the Tudun Wada area of Kaduna State through surveillance operations and taken to the EFCC’s Kaduna office for interrogation.

The Commission stated that Sa’ad will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

Meanwhile, EFCC has confirmed the arrest of social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), over multiple petitions.

Naija News reports that the EFCC arrested VeryDarkMan on Friday, May 2, 20,225, after visiting GTBank with his mother to complain about an alleged deduction from her account.

The EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, in an interview with BBC News Pidgin on Monday, May 5, 2025, said the activist was taken into custody following complaints from several petitioners.

He said, “We arrested him to respond to a series of allegations raised against him by some petitioners.”

When asked if the case was connected to Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), Oyewale noted that the petitions were from different individuals and the agency owed them a duty of protection.

Oyewole noted that the social media activist will be released after meeting his bail conditions, adding he will be arraigned in court.

He stated, “We will release him when he meets the bail conditions and we will take the case to court as soon as possible; we are law-abiding.”