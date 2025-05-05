Mikel Arteta Urged To Sign Kevin De Bruyne For Arsenal This Summer

Football pundit Jamie O’Hara has urged Arsenal coach, Mikel Arteta to make a concerted effort to bring Kevin De Bruyne to the North London side this summer.

Kevin De Bruyne, 33, revealed last month that he will part ways with Manchester City, after the end of the current season.

It has become apparent that the club has communicated to him that there will be no offer for a contract extension, allowing his current deal to run out at the end of June.

De Bruyne, who has played a pivotal role in Manchester City’s success in recent years, is already attracting attention from overseas clubs, particularly in the United States.

However, he remains open to the possibility of continuing his career in England, which has heightened speculation about his next move.

O’Hara emphasized the importance of Arteta pursuing De Bruyne, stating that acquiring a player of his caliber could be transformative for an Arsenal squad that has struggled to clinch the Premier League title in the last three seasons.

Speaking on Sky Sports, he stated: “Every team in the Premier League would welcome Kevin De Bruyne with open arms. If he genuinely intends to leave City, Mikel Arteta should be proactive. He needs to get on the phone and say: ‘Come and join Arsenal. Together, we can win the league. I’m planning to sign a striker and having you in midfield alongside Odegaard could make us formidable.’”

He further added, “Arsenal has the allure of Champions League football, which is a significant draw. Arteta should offer De Bruyne whatever he wants to bring him into the squad. He is a proven winner, possesses immense experience, and continues to perform at a top level. His presence could make a monumental difference.”