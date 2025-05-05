Mass Defection An Act Of Betrayal, Political Coup – Oborevwori’s Former Aide Mobilises Deltans Against Gov, APC

Victor Ojei, a former Senior Special Assistant to Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori has called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members and pro-democracy activists, civil society groups, and youth bodies to rise against the Oborevwori-led All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Ojei, who resigned his appointment after Oborevwori, Ifeanyi Okowa and other PDP members defected to the APC, stated that there was a looming threat of political monopoly in the state.

Speaking via a statement made available to Naija News, he described the defection of his former principal as a political coup against the people of Delta State

He lamented that corrupt elites were trying to hijack the state and enslave democracy under a one-party tyranny.

The former aide subsequently urged all Deltans to arise and stop the alleged plot from coming into fruition.

He said, “Fellow Deltans and Nigerians, we, the Young Nigerian Rights Organisation, are raising the alarm on the looming threat of political monopoly and democratic suffocation in Delta State, following the shameless and unprincipled alignment of a section of PDP with the very party APC they once branded a disaster.

“The recent mass defection is not only an act of betrayal; it is a political coup against the people of Delta State and a desperate move by corrupt elites to hijack our state and enslave our democracy under one-party tyranny.

“As the lead activist of Young Nigerian Rights Organisation, I, Comrade Victor Ojei, popularly known as Wong Box, make it clear that we reject this APC-PDP unholy marriage.

“We refuse to follow the sellouts. Instead, we stand with the people. We stand with the true PDP and most importantly, we are calling on all Deltans, pro-democracy activists, civil society groups, and youth bodies to rise with us.”

He said his action was to ensure Nigeria and indeed Delta State did not slip into a one-party dictatorship by 2027.

“We are working to mobilise a strong opposition coalition—a merger of patriots, defenders of democracy, and political forces committed to truth and service.

“Our goal is clear: to rescue Delta State and eventually unseat APC at the federal level through democratic revolution means.

“We invite every concerned Delta citizen to stand with us. The battle lines are drawn. Delta is not for sale. We are not for sale. And the people will have the final say,” the statement added.