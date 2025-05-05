Just In: Tinubu Approves Policy To Prioritize Local Goods And Services

President Bola Tinubu has approved the “Renewed Hope Nigeria First” policy, a strategic initiative mandating all federal ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) to prioritise Nigerian goods, services, and know-how when spending public funds.

Naija News understands that the move is set to shift the focus of government spending towards supporting local industries and reducing reliance on imports.

The policy was unveiled by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, who addressed State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Monday at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja.

According to Idris, the directive is designed to place Nigeria at the center of every kobo spent by the government. “This puts Nigeria at the centre of every kobo the government spends,” Idris said.

He further revealed that an Executive Order will be issued within days to give the policy full legal force, ensuring its enforcement across all government activities.

The new policy is seen as a counterpart to the “America First” doctrine under former US President Donald Trump.

The “Renewed Hope Nigeria First” policy places a strong emphasis on local content and aims to foster economic growth by focusing on empowering Nigerian industries.

“Going forward, any business to be done by the government must place Nigerians first. If a local option exists, there is no reason whatsoever to import,” Idris stated.

The policy requires that, unless a local option is unavailable, government entities must refrain from purchasing foreign goods or services.

The Attorney-General has been tasked with drafting an Executive Order to legally enforce this policy, ensuring government investments are directed towards Nigerian industries.

Under the new policy, the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) will be responsible for revising and enforcing new guidelines that favor local manufacturers and service providers.

This includes the creation of a Local Content Compliance Framework to maintain a register of high-quality Nigerian suppliers regularly engaged by the government.

Additionally, MDAs will be prohibited from procuring any foreign goods or services already available locally unless a written waiver is issued by the BPP.

The policy also mandates that contracts must include clauses for technology transfer, local production, or skills development where no viable Nigerian option exists, akin to the quota rules in the Sugar Master Plan that reward firms for investing in backward integration.

MDAs have been given an immediate deadline to audit their 2025 procurement plans and submit revised versions that comply with the new policy standards.

The directive firmly states that “no procurement of foreign goods or services already available in Nigeria shall proceed without justification and a BPP waiver.”

“The Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, has been tasked with drafting an Executive Order that will embed the FEC resolutions in law,” Idris concluded.