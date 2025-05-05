[JUST IN] Reforms: NIPOST Makes Fresh Announcement

The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) has unveiled an ambitious set of reforms designed to transform the organisation into a contemporary, innovative, and digitally-focused postal entity.

In a statement issued by its Director of Corporate Communications, Franklin Alao, on Monday, May 5, 2025, NIPOST indicated that these reforms, themed ‘Change of Renewed Hope Berths at NIPOST Shores,’ are intended to align the agency with international best practices, cater to the demands of Nigeria’s expanding digital economy, and support President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The postal agency emphasised that the essence of this transformation lies in its dedication to innovation, accountability, value, and service excellence.

NIPOST reassured Nigerians of a revitalised postal service that promises enhanced service delivery and embraces digital advancements. The agency expressed gratitude to the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, for his guidance and support.

It also acknowledged the strategic vision of the NIPOST Board Chairman, Barrister Isaac Kekemeke, and the efforts of Postmaster General/CEO, Tola Odeyemi, in leading institutional reforms, enhancing staff welfare, and promoting capacity development.

Among the new initiatives, NIPOST plans to introduce a performance-based reward and recognition system to foster excellence among its staff, along with stringent disciplinary measures to maintain integrity.

A significant aspect of the reforms is the shift to a completely cashless system, which will take effect on July 1, 2025, when all post office counters across the nation will cease to accept cash payments for services, requiring customers to utilise approved electronic channels for all transactions.

NIPOST characterized this initiative as an essential component of its modernization strategy, which seeks to enhance the safety, speed, and transparency of its service delivery.

The agency further stated that through these reforms, it intends to redefine its role as a dynamic, technology-oriented entity at the forefront of Nigeria’s digital transformation, with a revitalized mission of ‘Connecting Nigeria, Delivering Solutions, and Improving Lives.’