Journalists Are Not Enemies Of The State – Rep Aguocha Tells Govt

House of Representatives member, Obi Aguocha, has called for improved welfare for journalists in the country.

Naija News reports that the Labour Party lawmaker urged federal and state governments to see journalists as partners in national development and not enemies.

Aguocha, who stated this in an interview with newsmen in Abuja on Monday, called for legal protection and safer working conditions for journalists.

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Monitoring and Evaluation of House Standing and Ad hoc Committees, warned against media intimidation, censorship and harassment.

The Umuahia North/South lawmaker condemned media censorship and acts to gag the press.

“Journalists are not enemies of the state; they are watchdogs of the people’s interest. They amplify the voices of the voiceless, expose corruption, and tell the stories that matter; without them, democracy would be blind.

“We must move away from a culture of fear and embrace a culture of transparency. Freedom of the press is not a privilege given by the government, it is a fundamental right that must be upheld and defended,” he said.

The Abia State lawmaker added that if Nigeria wants an accountable society, journalists who speak truth to power must be supported.

“If we want a more accountable society, we must empower those who speak truth to power. Supporting the press means supporting democracy,” he stated.

He added that the United Nations declared May 3 as World Press Freedom Day to serve as a reminder to governments of the need for commitment to press freedom and to honour the critical role journalists play in fostering inclusive, transparent, and participatory governance.