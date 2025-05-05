Jonathan, Saraki Mourn Yar’Adua 15 Years After

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and former Senate President Bukola Saraki have both described the late former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua as a selfless politician.

Naija News reports that late President Yar’Adua died on May 5th, 2010. At his death, Jonathan, who was his vice, took over as acting president.

Late Yar’Adua and Jonathan ran jointly under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2007 election.

In a statement on Monday, Jonathan stated that the late President’s stewardship was marked by patriotism.

“Fifteen years ago, our nation lost a patriot. A servant leader, with whom I shared a common vision for a united, inclusive and a just nation.

“President Yar’Adua’s life was defined by service and selflessness. His account of stewardship, whether as a teacher, governor or president, was guided by hard work, patriotism, accountability, commitment to justice and adherence to the rule of law.

“As President, Yar’Adua carried with him the burden of reconciling our people, fostering unity and mobilising citizens across the land towards building a nation of justice, peace and progress.

“His tenure, although short, was impactful and progressive, a moment we remember for selfless service and deep commitment to the public good.

“Fifteen years after his passing, he continues to stand as a reference for good leadership and a legacy of impact, peace and accountability.

“Today, I celebrate my friend, brother and boss for his exemplary and sacrificial life of service, his genuine efforts in nation building, and his dedication to fostering an inclusive democracy anchored on justice, equity and national unity,” he said.

On his part, Saraki, in a statement on Monday, said Yar’Adua was an example that leadership should be for the poor.

“Fifteen years on, Nigeria still mourns one of its finest — and I still remember a friend whose quiet wisdom helped shape my understanding of service.

“President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua led with conviction, not commotion. He listened more than he spoke — and when he did speak, it was with purpose, not politics.

“His legacy reminds us that leadership is not about power, but about duty, humility, and justice.

“May Almighty Allah (SWT) continue to grant him a place among the righteous in Al Jannah Firdaus. Ameen,” he stated.