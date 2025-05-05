It Is Appalling Youths Sell Their Voices For ₦20,000 – Seyi Law

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State on Entertainment and Tourism, Idileoye Aletile, known as Seyi Law, has emphasized the need for youths to utilize their voices for change.

Seyi Law, however, stated that some Nigerian youths decided to sell their voices for ₦20,000, noting that voice is a value that should not be transacted..

Speaking at the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, New Media Engagement with some selected youths, last Monday, the celebrity comedian called for review of laws that could stiffle the voice of citizens.

“When it comes to political engagement, I do not stand on the sidelines. I step forward. The future of Nigeria is being shaped in real time, and we must not only be part of the conversation but lead it with conviction.

“The divide between legislators and citizens must be bridged, not as an afterthought, but as a core principle of governance. A stronger Nigeria demands transparency, accessibility, and a system rooted in respect for the constitutional rights of every citizen.

“Yet, we must confront a troubling reality: values are being exchanged for money, and the voices of the people I know are priceless and the allegations of some being sold for as little as N20k are appalling. This erosion of integrity is a threat to our progress, and we must reclaim our national ethos.

“A new Nigeria can not thrive in a digital landscape rife with misinformation and reckless narratives. Our cyber laws must be reinforced not to stifle dialogue but to ensure accountability, factual discourse, and responsible digital citizenship.

“The Nigeria we envision is not just a dream but a blueprint for action: smart, youth-driven, technologically advanced, community-focused, and prepared to meet the future head-on.

“Our voices matter. Our choices matter. The time to shape the new Nigeria is already in progress through President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.” he said.