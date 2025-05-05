‘If Elections Will Hold Today, I Will Vote For Peter Obi’ – Farotimi

Human rights lawyer, Dele Farotimi, has once again expressed his unwavering support for the former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, confirming that he would back Obi if he decides to run in the 2027 presidential election.

In an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Farotimi emphasised that the current discussions about the 2027 elections are premature and distracting, given the nation’s pressing issues.

“If elections where our votes will count were to hold today, I will vote for Peter Gregory Obi, unless somebody else comes into the race that I think can do better. “If it’s still the same lineup as the last time, it’s definitely Peter Obi I’m voting for,” Farotimi declared.

Farotimi expressed hope that Obi would adopt bolder policy platforms in his next campaign, adding, “I hope he will be a little bolder with his policy platforms, but frankly speaking, in terms of capacity and integrity, there’s nobody I will be supporting.”

While reaffirming his support, Farotimi acknowledged the possibility that he may reconsider if Obi aligns with individuals he finds objectionable.

He said, “Something drastic has to happen for me to decide I’m not supporting Peter Obi. It might be that he teamed up with some objectionable persons that I cannot stomach, and that’s a real possibility. However, outside of that, there’s nobody else.”

The human rights lawyer also criticized the ongoing discussions around the 2027 elections, stating that they are not timely or productive.

“I actually think our discussions of elections today are a disservice to ourselves because we really cannot speak in terms of an election in our current circumstances,” Farotimi added, suggesting that national priorities should focus on more urgent issues.

Farotimi, who served as the spokesperson for the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council during the 2023 elections and has remained a staunch supporter of Obi, reiterated that his continued backing stems from his desire to see a better Nigeria.