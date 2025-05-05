Ibas Charges Military Officers To Provide Practical Solutions To Security Challenges

The Rivers State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), has urged participants of Senior Course 47 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, to ensure that their study tour reports provide practical solutions to the security challenges plaguing the nation.

Ibas gave the charge when the Senior Course 47 participants paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Monday.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Ibibia Worika, he emphasised the significance of their study tour to the state, given the prevailing security threats to lives and property, which necessitated the current administration’s intervention.

This was contained in a statement issued by the sole administrator’s media aide, Hector Igbikiowubo.

The sole administrator stressed the importance of gathering credible intelligence to address insecurity, noting that security challenges negatively impact economic productivity, reduce government revenue, and deter investments.

He said, “It disturbs our utmost conviction that those who provide human capital that fuels insecurity in urban and remote areas include, of course, our rural populace.

“Hence, any study channeled towards harvesting grassroots intelligence is worth embarking on, as internal security without proper feedback mechanisms will be an illusion to be pursued but cannot be attained”.

He urged the participants to ensure that their interactions with security agencies and other stakeholders, as well as the data collected, go beyond mere academic exercise and translate into practical, actionable strategies for enhancing security operations.

Ibas expressed confidence that the study would contribute to both academic scholarship and the broader security framework necessary for a safer and more secure Rivers State.