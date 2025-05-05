How To Check Your 2025 UTME Result: A Step-By-Step Guide

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has officially published the results of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), revealing a significant trend in candidate performance.

Naija News reports that out of the total 1,955,069 candidates who sat for the examination, more than 1.5 million scored below 200, based on statistics released on Monday.

According to the figures, only 420,415 candidates surpassed the 200-mark.

JAMB’s data further revealed that 75% of candidates failed to meet the 200 benchmark, and fewer than 1% managed to score above 300.

The examination, which commenced on Thursday, April 24, has drawn significant attention due to these performance trends.

To assist candidates in accessing their results quickly, here is a simplified guide using both the official website and the SMS method:

Checking 2025 UTME Results via JAMB Website

1. Go to the JAMB eFacility Portal

Open your web browser and visit: [https://efacility.jamb.gov.ng/login]

2. Log in with your credentials

Enter the email address and password you used during UTME registration.

3. View your result

After logging in, locate and click the “Check UTME Results” tab to display your scores for each subject.

Checking 2025 UTME Results via SMS

1. Launch your SMS app

Open the messaging application on your mobile device.

2. Type your request

Compose a new message by typing: `RESULT` (in uppercase), followed by your JAMB Registration Number.

3. Send your message

Send the message to either 55019 or 66019, which are JAMB’s official result-checking lines.

4. Receive your scores

You’ll receive an SMS response from JAMB with your UTME scores for each subject.

Note: This SMS option comes with a service fee of ₦50, which will be deducted from your available airtime.

By following these steps, candidates can conveniently check their UTME scores using whichever method suits them best. Be sure to have your correct registration details on hand and sufficient airtime if opting for the SMS method.