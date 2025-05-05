How Can Someone Who Your Paid Entitlement Be Labelled Caretaker Governor – Adeleke’s Aide Blasts Former Speaker

Spokesperson to the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, has slammed former House Speaker, Timothy Owoeye, over a degrading remark against his principal.

Naija News learnt that Owoeye had, in an interview, referred to Adeleke as ‘Caretaker Governor.’

In a statement issued on Monday, May 5, 2025, Rasheed said the remark is both condemnable and reprehensible. He questioned the logic and rationale for Owoeye’s statement and urged him to retract the statement and offer a public apology.

According to him, a duly elected governor whom the Supreme Court subsequently affirmed is, by all accounts, not a caretaker governor but a state leader with legal mandate due for renewal in 2026.

While recalling how Owoyele visited Adeleke to approve files for him in the early days of his administration, Rasheed said it is essential to remind members of the opposition that the high performance rating of Adeleke is coming from the people who enjoy the delivery of good governance and democratic dividends.

The statement reads, “It appears Mr Owoeye is troubled by the dualisation of the Palace to Brewery junction road that is almost completed by Governor Adeleke. Ijesha people are praying daily for the Governor over that singular feat.

“Or he may have become politically confused and worried that University of Ilesa is now a reality unlike the audio delivery made by Owoeye and his team during their leadership of the state.

“Or maybe he is in pain over the direct curse placed on any Ijesaman who may dare to work against the re-election of Governor Adeleke by the highly-referred late Owa of Ijesaland.

“Or is he disappointed that a purportedly high profile defector has failed to ignite mass defection or that Hon Sunday Bisi, Senator Fadahunsi and other Ijesa PDP leaders are solidly holding the ground for the party and the Governor in Ijesa land?

“The former Speaker severally visited Governor Adeleke to approve files for him in the early days of the administration. How can the Governor who approved your files and even paid your entitlements be labeled caretaker Governor?

“While calling on the former Speaker to apologize for his negative choice of words, it is important to remind members of the opposition that the high performance rating of Mr Governor is coming from the people who enjoy delivery of good governance and democratic dividends.

“It is glaring and self evident to ever vigilant Osun citizens and even conscientious members of the opposition that the re-election of Governor Adeleke is already a fait accompli by God and man. The lying and insults only strengthen the resolve of the public to mercilessly defend, protect their votes and deliver a new mandate to Governor Adeleke come 2026.”