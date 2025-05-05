Governor Makinde Effects Major Cabinet Reshuffle In Oyo State

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has carried out a major reshuffle of the State Executive Council.

Naija News reports that Governor Makinde effected a cabinet reshuffle, reassigning key commissioners to new ministries in a move aimed at enhancing governance and service delivery.

The development was made known in a statement on Monday by the Governor’s Chief of Staff, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi.

According to the reshuffle, the Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Seun Ashamu, has been redeployed to the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources.

The current Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Abdulmojeed Mogbonjubola, has been reassigned to the Ministry of Public Works, Infrastructure and Transport.

Professor Dahud Shangodoyin, who until the reshuffle, was the Commissioner in charge of Public Works, will take over as Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources.

Similarly, Professor Solihu Adelabu, Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, is moving to the Ministry of Establishments and Training, while Hon. Segun Olayiwola, formerly Commissioner for Establishments, will now oversee the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

Governor Makinde urged all affected commissioners to remain committed and loyal in the discharge of their duties, emphasising the need for continued dedication to the development of the state.

The statement added that the reshuffle takes immediate effect.