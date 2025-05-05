‘Funke Akindele Secured Lagos Best Doctor For My Wife’s Delivery’ – Nollywood Actor, Kamo

Nigerian skit maker cum Nollywood actor, Kamo State, has expressed appreciation to his senior colleague, Funke Akindele, over her support throughout his wife’s pregnancy and childbirth.

Naija News reports that Kamo, in a post via his Instagram page, described Funke as an angel in human form.

He said the Box-Office queen had offered to fly his wife, Esther, to the United States for the baby’s delivery, but she found out about the pregnancy late.

According to Kamo, Funke secured one of Lagos’s best doctors for his wife’s care and covered all medical expenses.

He wrote: “AN ANGEL IN HUMAN FORM (Iyami Olufunke Mi Owon). To the woman who embodies love, strength, and unwavering support, my dearest godmother, Lafunky Omo Akindele. Where do I even begin to express the depth of my gratitude for all you do? You’ve always stood by me, a beacon of light in every storm, and a source of endless encouragement.

“I’ll never forget the nights you spent by my side at the hospital, your presence, a soothing balm, your vigilance, a testament to your love. Even when I told you about the pregnancy late, you were ready to fly my wife to the US for the baby’s birth, showing the lengths you’d go to for us. We were supposed to go to Dubai together when I told you my wife’s expected delivery date is close,you insisted I stay with her while you’re in Dubai with your kids, and you called my wife every single day, just to check up on her and make sure she was doing well any day I didn’t pick call like this you’ll fight me ni ooo that you must talk to ESTHER to check her, you told your driver and security details to follow us to the hospital even if we call them in the midnight, ensuring we were safe and sound. You secured one of the best doctors in Lagos for my wife and took care of every single bill, showing your selfless generosity.

“You prayed for my wife in our prayer group every single time, and you forced me to pray countless times, always reminding me of the power of faith. And now, as we shall be christening our baby this Tuesday, you’ve once again stepped forward, sponsoring the naming from the food to the beautiful outfits for my wife and me, you’re taking care of everything, ensuring that this celebration is as special as possible.

“IYAMI IYAMI, your generosity knows no bounds, and your love is a gift I cherish every single day. I wanted to write more, but I’m honestly short of words to express how much you mean to me. I pray that God blesses you abundantly, showering you with health, happiness, and all the good things life offers. Thank you for being the amazing woman you are, and for showing me the true meaning of family. I owe you so much, and I’ll spend a lifetime trying to repay the kindness you’ve shown me. I love you dearly!”.