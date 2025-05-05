Fresh Wave Of Political Uncertainty Casts Doubts On Fubara’s Early Return

A fresh wave of political tension is brewing in Rivers State, casting serious doubts on the potential for Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s early return to office, following the state of emergency declared by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on March 18.

While some stakeholders had hoped that Fubara’s reinstatement might be announced during the President’s Democracy Day address on May 29, recent developments have suggested that such optimism may be misplaced.

Naija News reports that trouble erupted on Friday during an empowerment programme organised for 500 women from Rivers State, as part of the Renewed Hope Initiative led by First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

During the event, held in Port Harcourt, the women walked out when the wife of the Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ibas (Rtd), Theresa Ibas, was invited to address them.

The walkout attracted sharp national attention and criticism from various quarters, particularly from the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, who is currently on an official visit to China.

Wike described the incident as “an insult on anyone representing the First Lady of Nigeria” and stated, “As a leader in Rivers State, I apologise.”

However, many Rivers women and stakeholders from the Niger Delta rejected Wike’s remarks, claiming that the women’s actions had been misrepresented and politically weaponized.

The spokesperson for the Ijaw Republican Assembly and a renowned human rights activist, Annkio Briggs, in an interview with Punch, condemned attempts to link the walkout to Governor Fubara.

She remarked, “Blaming Governor Fubara is like giving a dog a bad name to hang it.” Briggs clarified that the women, who organised under the banner of Rivers Women Unite for Sim (RWUS), had eagerly awaited the First Lady’s visit.

“They mobilized from all 23 LGAs, printed T-shirts and banners featuring Mrs. Tinubu and Mrs. Fubara, and even prepared a gift for the First Lady,” Briggs stated.

Support For The Women’s Respectful Actions

The President of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), Professor Benjamin Okaba, also weighed in, insisting that the women’s actions had been respectful.

“Their vests bore the names of both Mrs. Tinubu and Governor Fubara. Would they do that if they intended to be disrespectful?” Okaba queried.

In a statement through his media aide, Lere Olayinka, Wike accused certain individuals of undermining efforts for peace. “You can’t claim to want peace while sponsoring people to insult the President and his wife,” Wike said, indirectly referring to Governor Fubara’s recent peace visits to both President Tinubu in London and to Wike himself in Abuja.

“These shenanigans won’t bring peace. Those who truly want peace must act accordingly. I and my supporters condemn that show of shame, and we apologize to the First Lady for the embarrassing conduct of those few women,” Wike added.

In response to Wike’s remarks, the women clarified that Governor Fubara had no involvement in their actions. They emphasized their organic support for the Governor, stating, “We are organic supporters, not puppets. While the Governor pursues peace, it doesn’t mean Rivers people should be subjected to manipulation.”

The women made it clear that they did not—and would not—disrespect the First Lady or President Tinubu. “That narrative is Wike’s usual attempt to blackmail Rivers people. Political power is transient; this phase will pass, and history will judge all actors accordingly,” they said.

With tensions now reigniting, it is evident that the peace accord between Governor Fubara and Nyesom Wike has irreparably broken down.

This setback raises serious concerns about the future of the state and the possibility of Fubara’s return to Government House in the near future.