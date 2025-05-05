Fresh Bandit Attacks Force Over 20 Villages In Sokoto To Flee

A fresh wave of bandit attacks orchestrated by loyalists of notorious bandit kingpin, Bello Turji, has forced residents of over 20 villages in Sokoto State to flee their homes.

Naija News reports that the displaced villagers are now seeking refuge in Gatawa, a town in the Sabon Birni Local Government Area.

The attacks have sparked widespread panic and displacement, with many villagers now facing an uncertain future as they escape from their homes to escape the growing violence.

In a telephone interview with Punch, a resident of Gatawa, Mallam Saminu, confirmed the mass displacement. He said the villagers were seeking refuge in town due to renewed threats and assaults by one of Turji’s top lieutenants.

“Yes, it is true. People from many villages around Gatawa have been displaced and have come here to seek refuge.

“Some are staying with relatives in town, while others have been sheltered in two secondary schools—one near the military camp and another within the town,” Saminu said.

Villages affected by the recent attacks include Makira, Shabanza, Katsalle, Dan Kura, Garin Tunkiya, Dama, Dan Tazako I, II and III, Gaugai, among others.

The displacement of so many communities once again underscores the precarious security situation in the eastern part of Sokoto State, where persistent attacks continue despite ongoing military operations aimed at curbing banditry and restoring peace.