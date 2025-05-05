For South-East, Don’t Contest In 2027, Consider Atiku – Onu Tells Peter Obi

Former Ebonyi State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Silas Onu, has urged Peter Obi to consider dropping his presidential ambition in 2027.

Naija News reports that Onu advised Obi to consider deputizing Atiku Abubakar as they did in the 2019 general election.

In a statement on Sunday, the PDP Chieftain warned the former Labour Party presidential candidate against listening to “praise singers”.

He stated that recent endorsements of Obi by some politicians were planned by President Bola Tinubu to destroy the opposition.

“Recently, I have noticed some stream of strange and unholy support pouring in for Peter Obi from individuals who are clearly jobbers, paid to precisely play the role they display on TV programs all over. They aim to stress the popularity of PO ahead of the 2027 general election to ensure that he never gives any consideration to a coalition in which he is not the candidate for the 2027 Presidential Election.

“These guys are not alone. There is the second team deployed to ensure that Atiku Abubakar is also de-marketed ahead of the election and so you will keep hearing those who call on the Waziri to leave the stage for younger politicians and then brand him as a desperate politician. Which politician isn’t desperate for the power they seek?

“So, when you hear anyone suddenly praising PO to the high heavens for being the best candidate for 2027 and then those calling on Atiku to quit the stage, just know that they have been deployed as a political strategy to ensure PBAT wins the 2027 Presidential election by ensuring that the two persons who can jointly easily defeat him are not on the same page,” he said.

The former PDP Chairman in Ebonyi told Obi that uniting with Atiku would make it easy for President Tinubu to be defeated in 2027.

He noted that if Obi contests in 2027 and loses, and Tinubu wins, power would return to the North, undermining the chances of the South East.

He stated that if Obi deputizes Atiku, the former PDP presidential candidate would do only four years and hand over to Obi.

“Now, as a set off, it is important to say that unless Atiku and PO run a joint ticket in 2027, they’ll both be wasting their time running as separate candidates against PBAT. If they are to jointly run, it will be a repeat of the 2019 ticket – which actually won that election, but for the northern platform used to inflate results without any ensuing crisis, because both candidates were northerners and the south west (PBAT) who actually wanted the north to finish their 8 years term for his own agenda (it worked for him). 2027 will be a different calculation altogether.

“Now, the implication of PO not winning in 2027 is far reaching for the south east as that will ensure the Presidency eludes the zone for a minimum of 28 years.

“In conclusion, it is my humble appeal to my big brother and leader, Peter Obi to be very circumspect in his decision asking making ahead of the 2027 election and consider the content of this piece. He holds all the aces in the 2027 election and his willingness to make an important compromise for the good of Nigeria will not be in vain. Anything else will mean doom for both him and Atiku.

“2027 is a possibility, don’t listen to the hallelujah singers paid to create division in the opposition,” he added.