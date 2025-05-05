El Clásico: Carlo Ancelotti Speaks On Real Madrid Vs Barcelona La Liga Clash

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti believes next weekend’s highly anticipated El Clásico will “almost” decide the ongoing La Liga title race.

Carlo Ancelotti shared his insights during a media briefing following his team’s narrow 3-2 victory over Celta Vigo on Sunday, which has intensified the stakes for the upcoming match.

With this latest win, Real Madrid find themselves in a challenging position, trailing arch-rivals Barcelona by four points as they prepare to face them at Montjuïc Stadium.

A triumph in this clash would narrow the gap to just one point, leaving Madrid with a fighting chance as they head into the final three matches of the season.

In response to whether a victory over Barcelona is essential for Madrid to retain their aspirations of clinching the league title, Ancelotti affirmed, “Yes, obviously.”

He elaborated during the post-match news conference, stating, “I won’t say Sunday’s game will be decisive, but almost. … If we win, we’re a point behind.”

While acknowledging the significance of the encounter, Ancelotti also pointed out the reality that the title race would still largely depend on Barcelona’s performance: “The league would still be in Barcelona’s hands, but we’ll have more of a chance.”

He also noted that Hansi Flick’s squad, Barcelona, has had the upper hand this season, having secured victories in all three previous Clásicos.

Note that the forthcoming Clasico match is scheduled to take place at 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, May 11 at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona.