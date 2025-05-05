EFCC Set To Release VeryDarkMan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is reportedly set to release social media critic, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan.

The latest update follows mounting pressure on the EFCC after the activist’s arrest on Friday, May 2, 2025, which sparked public outrage and allegations of a clampdown on free speech.

Naija News learnt that the EFCC will release VeryDarkMan on Tuesday, with plans to formally charge him to court on Thursday.

Confirming the development, a senior official within the anti-graft agency, who spoke with Vanguard, said VeryDarkMan remained in custody because he has not been formally arraigned in court.

Sources within the Commission also disclosed that multiple charges are being prepared against Otse, based mainly on several petitions alleging cyberstalking and related offences.

Meanwhile, Spokesperson of the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, confirmed to BBC News Pidgin on Monday that Otse was arrested in response to multiple complaints.

We arrested him to respond to a series of allegations raised against him by some petitioners,” Oyewale stated, adding that the petitions were from several individuals and not solely from GTBank.

Oyewale also confirmed that the commission intends to arraign the activist in court and would release him upon meeting bail conditions.