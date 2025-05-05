Chiamaka Nnadozie Celebrates As She Wins Coupe de France Féminine

Super Falcons goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, took to her official 𝕏 page to celebrate after helping her team win the 2025 Coupe de France Féminine.

Chiamaka Nnadozie was one of the brightest stars as she ensured that Paris FC defeated Paris Saint-Germain 5-4 on a penalty shootout.

The final, held at a packed Stade Gaston-Gérard in Dijon, ended goalless after 90 minutes of intense action. Both teams created chances but were denied by excellent goalkeeping and resolute defending.

In the ensuing penalty shootout, Nnadozie emerged as the match-winner, making two crucial saves to hand Paris FC only their second-ever Coupe de France title.

Her commanding presence between the posts and sharp reflexes earned her widespread praise and cemented her status as one of the top goalkeepers in women’s football.

Celebrating the triumph, the 24-year-old Nigerian international took to the social media platform 𝕏 to share her excitement and gratitude.

“Champions of France. The journey was tough but the trophy worth it. A dream come true dream come true. Thanks to everyone who supported. I give God the glory,” she posted, alongside a photo of her lifting the trophy.

Nnadozie has enjoyed an impressive season with Paris FC, playing a key role in their domestic and European campaigns.

Her performances have drawn the attention of top clubs, and she is expected to seal a high-profile move to English Women’s Super League side Everton this summer.

The title win adds to Nnadozie’s growing list of accolades and comes just months before she is expected to lead the Super Falcons at the upcoming international tournaments.