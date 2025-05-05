Gunmen Attack Commercial Vehicle In Benue, Kill Driver, Kidnap Passengers

A tragic incident unfolded late Sunday night along the Otukpo-Adoka highway in Benue State, as armed men believed to be herdsmen ambushed a commercial vehicle, fatally shooting the driver and abducting all its passengers.

Naija News gathered that the vehicle, which was travelling from Abuja to Otukpo, came under attack at about 11 p.m.

According to Daily Post, eyewitness accounts indicate that the assailants opened fire on sighting the bus, causing the driver—who was struck by a bullet—to lose control and crash into the surrounding bushes.

Following the crash, the gunmen forcibly removed all passengers from the vehicle and whisked them away, leaving the bloodied bus behind.

The driver, a native of Adoka, was confirmed dead at the scene. His remains have since been transported back to his hometown.

Military forces have since arrived at the location and are actively searching for the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, Enugu State witnessed another brutal attack as unidentified gunmen suspected to be armed robbers launched a deadly assault on a police checkpoint, resulting in the death of two officers.

The incident happened on Thursday evening at Agbogugu, a town situated along the Enugu-Ozalla-Port Harcourt Old Road in Awgu Local Government Area. During the assault, the attackers burnt a patrol van and a Sienna vehicle used by the police at the checkpoint.

According to local sources who spoke with SaharaReporters on Friday, the armed men executed the attack swiftly, disarming the officers and setting the vehicles ablaze before fleeing the scene.

Eyewitnesses disclosed that the attackers met little to no resistance and left Agbogugu town unchallenged.

“Yesterday evening, gunmen suspected to be armed robbers attacked a police checkpoint in Agbogugu along Enugu-Ozalla-Port Harcourt Old Road, killing two police officers. They also burned two vehicles, a Sienna and a police patrol van,” an eyewitness recounted.