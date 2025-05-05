Borno Governor, Zulum Announces Plan To Close Muna IDP Camp

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has announced plans to shut down the Muna Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Maiduguri within the next few weeks.

Naija News reveals that this decision was revealed during an early-morning visit to the camp on Monday, signalling a major step in the governor’s vision for long-term recovery and resettlement in the state.

Governor Zulum emphasised that the closure of the Muna IDP camp aligns with his administration’s broader efforts to close all formal IDP camps within Maiduguri and its surrounding areas.

Established at the height of the humanitarian crisis in the region, Muna IDP camp currently houses approximately 10,000 displaced persons.

However, the governor noted that about 75 percent of the camp’s residents had already been resettled. Zulum assured the remaining inhabitants that the government would continue to provide support to help improve their livelihoods as they prepare to return to their communities.

Zulum’s pledge to close all IDP camps in Borno State dates back to his first term in office. He has already succeeded in closing over 12 camps in Maiduguri.

Naija News understands that Borno, in recent weeks, has been faced with insecurity, with Zulum calling for help from security operatives and the Federal Government to put an end to the situation.