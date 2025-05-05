APC Intensifies Move To Take Abia In 2027, Kalu Calls For Unity

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Abia State Chapter, has recommitted to creating impacts in the state by securing victory in 2027 election.

Naija News reports that the party stated this at its stakeholders meeting hosted by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, on Sunday.

The Bendel federal Constituency lawmaker said the meeting was a strategic engagement aimed at reconciling and reinforcing collective commitment towards greater unity and progress of the party.

The Deputy Speaker urged all stakeholders to embrace reconciliation, promote internal cohesion, and intensify grassroots mobilization as they reposition the party for future success.

“Together, we reaffirmed our mission to prioritize unity as our greatest strength, expand our impact across Abia and the South East, as well as deepen our commitment towards the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

Kalu commended the State’s APC Chairman, Kingsley Ononogbu, for his exemplary leadership and dedication to the growth and stability of the party in the state.

“This engagement will not be a one-time meeting; rather, it will be held at regular intervals. I urge all party faithful to join this great movement to reunite our party. Let us remain united, focused, and courageous in our resolve. Victory begins with vision and teamwork, and the time to build is now,” he added.