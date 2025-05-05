Akpabio Withdraws From Presidential Panel Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has reportedly withdrawn from the presidential panel investigating sexual harassment allegations made against him by the lawmaker representing Kogi Central senatorial district, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Naija News reports that the withdrawal, which occurred without any official explanation, has raised questions and sparked widespread speculation.

The President of Citizens Quest for Truth, Oby Ndukwe, disclosed the development on Saturday, May 3, 2025, during a broadcast of Politics Today on Channels Television.

According to sources who spoke with The Sun Newspaper, the panel was established by President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

Vice President Kashim Shettima was appointed to chair the panel, with additional members including National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, the Attorney General of the Federation, and representatives from Akpabio and Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The panel was tasked with investigating the sexual harassment allegations, which had become a source of national controversy.

Akpabio’s sudden withdrawal has fueled speculation regarding his reasons for stepping down. While no official statement has been released, sources suggest that the Senate President cited concerns over potential executive interference and raised doubts about the impartiality of the panel.

The tensions between Akpabio and Akpoti-Uduaghan reached a boiling point following the accusations of sexual harassment made by Akpoti-Uduaghan in February 2025.

In response to the allegations, the Senate suspended Akpoti-Uduaghan on Thursday, March 6, 2025, pending the outcome of the investigation. Critics have described the suspension as a silencing tactic intended to suppress Akpoti-Uduaghan’s voice.

Despite the suspension and the ongoing investigation, Akpoti-Uduaghan remains resolute. She has vowed to present evidence in court to support her claims of sexual harassment, promising to fight for justice in the face of growing political tensions.