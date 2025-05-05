Adesina: Tinubu, Atiku’s Aides ‘Fight’ Over Nigeria’s Economic Outlook Compared To 1960

President Bola Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, and Atiku Abubakar’s Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, have clashed over a comparison made on the nation’s current economy to that of 1960.

Naija News reported that the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, at an event condemned the economic policies of the current administration.

According to the AFDB’s Chief, Nigerians are worse off and poorer in 2025 than they were in 1960. He also warned that Nigeria’s economy cannot grow with generators.

The Presidency, in a statement, likened Adesina’s statement to that of Peter Obi, adding that his claims were false and incorrect.

Reacting to the Presidency’s attack on Adesina, Shaibu commended the former Minister of Agriculture under former President Goodluck Jonathan for stating the facts.

“Dr. Akinwumi Adesina was right. Nigeria is worse off today than in 1960—just ask the 133 million Nigerians living in poverty.

“Throwing out nominal GDP from 1960 without adjusting for inflation is either ignorance or spin. Real analysts use PPP-adjusted figures—and by that measure, Nigeria has declined.

“Life expectancy? Just 52 years. Unemployment? Sky-high. The naira? Collapsed. Mobile phones don’t fix hunger or power cuts.

“Cherry-picking GDP and telecom stats while ignoring rising inequality, poverty, and institutional collapse is not just dishonest—it’s cruel.

“Stop gaslighting Nigerians. The people feel the pain Adesina spoke of. That’s the real data….must you attack everyone?” Shaibu asked Onanuga who released the state on his 𝕏 handle.

In response, Onanuga wrote: “You are simply pathetic, Phrank. Why are you guys not ready to accept facts and instead like gobbling falsehoods? No matter how you adjust the 1960 GDP figure, Nigeria today is much better than Nigeria in 1960.”

Undeterred, Atiku’s aide replied Tinubu’s aide thus: “Mr Gadus, your response is a masterclass in intellectual laziness and wilful ignorance. It’s pathetic, frankly, that you think parroting shallow comparisons passes for informed debate. Instead of regurgitating half-baked statistics, try understanding the quality of life, institutional decay, and the blatant squandering of potential that define Nigeria today.

“Flinging around GDP figures without context doesn’t erase the crushing poverty, insecurity, and broken systems millions of Nigerians endure daily—conditions far worse than what our founding fathers envisioned. It’s laughable that you think adjusting numbers can mask decades of catastrophic leadership failures.

“Accept that fact—and stop embarrassing yourself with this blind, cheerleading nonsense.”