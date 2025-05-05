13 Hunters Killed As Lakurawa Carries Out Massive Attack In Sokoto

Suspected Lakurawa terrorists have ambushed a group of seasonal hunters in Hurumi Forest, Talewa Ward, Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State, killing at least 13 individuals.

According to Daily Trust, the victims, drawn from communities in Tangaza and Gwadabawa LGAs, were on an annual hunting expedition when they encountered armed militants around midday on Thursday.

“Three bodies have been recovered, 10 are still missing. Some survivors have returned home,” a resident said.

Local sources confirmed that Kangiye lost five hunters; Chancha, Rantijadi, Gidan Kaji and Gandaba Yamma each lost one; while Gandaba Gabas lost two.

Terrorists Bomb MTN Mast After Failed Attack

On Friday, suspected Lakurawa gunmen launched a separate assault on Magonho village, also in Tangaza LGA. Military forces reportedly repelled the attack and recovered rustled livestock.

However, the terrorists returned two hours later and destroyed an MTN telecommunications mast, effectively severing mobile network access in the community.

Hunters Were Unwitting Bait – LG Official

A local government official, speaking anonymously, said intelligence indicated the hunters were not the primary target.

“The Lakurawa intended to use the hunters to lure the military into an ambush,” he claimed.

He confirmed that some of the hunters were possibly abducted and said authorities were working to determine their fate.

Lakurawa Shift Tactics, Plant Landmines

According to the official, the group has evolved its strategy, focusing less on controlling villages and more on looting livestock and ambushing security personnel.

“They’ve planted landmines along major routes. Salewa Ward is entirely under their control,” he added.

Special Adviser on Security to the Chairman of Tangaza LGA, Ghazzali Aliyu Rakah, confirmed the attack and said search operations were ongoing.

“We lack enough patrol vehicles and manpower. We’ve mobilised support from other local councils,” he stated.

He warned that terrorists in the area increasingly use landmines, citing a previous incident in which soldiers were killed when their vehicle hit an explosive.

Army, State Government React

Col. Ahmed Usman (rtd), security adviser to Governor Ahmed Aliyu, said the state government is actively coordinating with security agencies to protect communities.

“We need residents to stop shielding terrorists and support government efforts,” he said.

Police spokesman DSP Ahmad Rufa’i confirmed two bodies had been recovered and buried, with joint operations continuing.