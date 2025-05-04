Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has slammed the sacked Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, for making corruption allegations against his government, including the alleged monthly allocation of ₦2 billion to the 2023 New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Naija News reports Yusuf speaking during the maiden meeting between his government and the 444 ward councillors on Sunday, dismissed the allegation, stating that Bichi is mentally unstable.

According to him, Bichi’s effort in crippling and throwing the names of Kwankwaso into dustbin would not be taken lightly.

Yusuf further threatened to delete Bichi’s name from the genuine indigenes of Kano for his open attacks on political, religious and traditional leaders.

He said, “I think Baffa Bichi is mentally unstable because of he is sound in his head, most of what he is attacking us with are baseless, unfounded insinuations that have no place in the running of an administration.

“Dr Baffa Bichi, despite series of rejections of his appointment by Ulamas and many other stakeholders, yet we appointed him to the exalted seat of SSG.

“Your (Bichi) efforts in crippling and throwing the names of Kwankwaso into dustbin would not be taken lightly by us, you said all sorts of things against our leader that you cannot prove.

“Let me tell you that Kwankwaso has gone through life, he rose through the ranks politically and otherwise, including being one of the most superior federal Minister of Defence and two term governor and senator but one cannot show where he has done anything wrong.”

Yusuf also threatened legal action against some radio stations, allowing Bichi to attack individuals and the government.

The Governor warned, “We would not hesitate in taking legal actions against any medium that allows its space for the likes of Baffa Bichi to air their wrong notions and baseless unfounded insinuation on our leaders. We will not allow this to continue.”